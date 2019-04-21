|
Schulz, Eunice Eunice Schulz died April 13, 2019 at home in Missoula, MT. She was born June 22, 1925 in Carlinville, IL to Rev. George and Hulda Beiderwieden and attended schools in Milwaukee. On August 26, 1947 she married Rev. Friedel Schulz and moved to Clear Lake, SD where their two children, Paul and Ann, were born. In 1952 they relocated to Kenosha, where she and her late husband lived until retirement in 1985, when they moved to Milwaukee. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, and son. Survivors include daughter Ann (Tim); daughter-in-law Kirsten; granddaughters Erin (John), Emily (Tom), and Allison (John); great-grandchildren Harper, Lincoln, and Ruby, as well as many nieces and nephews. A service is planned for later this year. Memorials may be sent to TIME OF GRACE, P.O. Box 301, Milwaukee, WI 53201-0301.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019