With profound gratitude and sorrow, we announce the passing of Eunice Wiest, our loving and devoted mother and grandmother, on November 12, 2019. She was born into eternal life while sleeping peacefully at her long-time residence in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. She was in her 91st year. She was a friend to all whose lives she touched.
Born in Milwaukee, Eunice moved to Menomonee Falls with her parents, Frank and Lennette (Meyer) Drollinger, and four siblings in the early 1930's. While attending Menomonee Falls High School, she met her loving husband John (Jack) Wiest. Eunice and Jack were prom king and queen of MFHS in 1946. Married in 1949, the high school sweethearts settled in Menomonee Falls and proudly resided in a home built by Eunice's father.
She was the beloved mother of Judy Dewane (Gerard), John Wiest, and Jean Howard (Jim), proud grandmother of Jimmy and Dana. Predeceased by her parents, devoted husband Jack, sister Virginia, brothers Edward, Frank, and David.
Eunice lived a full life as a wonderful mother and grandmother, homemaker and long-term employee at Maude Shunk Library in Menomonee Falls, where she developed many lifelong friendships. She loved baking, birdwatching in her backyard, and attending annual trips to her sister's cottage in Wautoma, WI. A lover of nature, gardening was also a passion. She possessed a playful sense of humor, and she was able to bring uplifting joy into the lives of her loved ones. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values that have served them well. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Eunice requested a celebration of life for her close family to attend this upcoming summer at the lake cottage in lieu of a formal service. Donations can be made in Eunice's memory to the National Audubon Society, Menomonee Falls Historical Society, or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019