Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Euphrosyne "Sis" Dertz

Dertz, Euphrosyne "Sis" (Nee Falkowski) Resident of St. Anne's Salvatoran Campus and longtime Cudahy resident. Passed to Eternal Life, April 13, 2019. Age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Gerald (Jane) and Robert (Susan) Dertz. Dear grandmother of Lori (Chris) Bartoshevich, Lynn Gamroth, Michael Dertz and Amy (Thomas Jr) Geboy-Van Haag. Daughter of the late John and Annie (Prudlike) Falkowski. Also proceeded in death by her brother John Falkowski, and sisters Cora Jagodensky, Katie Tuschner and Clara Mayer. Also survived by sister-in-law Stella Severson, 8 great - grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Funeral Home 5 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
