Eva Amon

New Berlin - (nee Wieland) Passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Leopold Amon. Loving mother of the late Horst (Linda) and Heinz (Linda). Proud Oma of Heinz (Hillary), Liesl (Brandon), Katrina and Michael. Proud great Oma of Ava and Emma. Cherished sister of the late Maria (the late Josef), Franz (Janet), Adolf (Donna), and Magdalena (the late Josef). She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of life to be held at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
