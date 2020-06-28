Evangeline "Angie" A. Draheim
New Holstein - Evangeline "Angie" A. Draheim, age 97, of New Holstein, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Homestead Care Center in New Holstein.
Angie is survived by three children, Kenneth (Darlene) Draheim of New Holstein, Linda Schuerman of Wauwatosa, and Katherine (Bradley) Kupfer of Pickerel; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law.
A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5:30 PM on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Angie's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI on Thursday, July 2nd from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM when brief rites will be held at the funeral home.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.