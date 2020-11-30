1/1
Evangelos "Van" Harris
On November 27, 2020, Evangelos T. Harris, loving husband and father passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at age 85. Van was the second child born to his parents on March 25, 1935, in Vytina, Arcadias, Greece. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ellie Harris, and his two children; Thomas (Gina) Harris and Victoria (Alan) Alteri. He also leaves behind his five granddaughters, Leia (Steve), Elli, Christina, Elizabeth and Nicoleia and one great-grandson, Jonathan. He is also survived by his two sisters Harriet (Steve) Ellis and Tula (Trig) Solberg along with many nieces, nephews, friends, and family. He was preceded in his death by his parents Tom and Bessie Harris, his brother Nick Harris and his sister, Maria O'Donnell. Due to COVID, please adhere to the necessary safety precautions. Family will receive friends at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at STS. CONSTANTINE AND HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 2160 WAUWATOSA AVENUE, WAUWATOSA 53213 until time of the funeral service 11:30 AM. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, Milwaukee. In life he sang in our church choir for over 60 years, now he sings with the angels in paradise. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
