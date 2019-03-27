Services
Eveline Smolarek Schmid

Schmid , Eveline Smolarek (Nee Stecky) Passed away, Friday March 22, 2019 at the age of 97. Loving mother of Nancy Cychosz, Carol (Bill) Strebel, Bernett (Jerry) Webster, Michael (Judy) Schmid and Kathleen Powell. Grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Also loved other relatives and friends. Visitation at ST. ANNES SALVATORIAN CAMPUS 3800 N. 92nd St. Milwaukee Saturday March 30, 2019 10-11 AM. Mass 11 AM. Private Burial Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
