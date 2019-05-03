Bratcher, Evelyn Mrs. Bratcher was born March 3, 1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of loving parents, Rosetta and William Mays. She embraced family connections and was very close to her eleven siblings. Her mother instilled the values of being independent, well spoken, well read, and caring for others. Mrs. Bratcher was an avid traveler and lover of the arts, especially the ballet. She was a pioneer in many aspects of her life. As a teenager, when magazines would not feature African American models, Packard-Rellin Department Store hired her to model designer shoes "in store," which was path breaking in itself. She had multiple careers and at the heart of each was a commitment to public service and care for vulnerable populations. She is survived by her children Mrs. Carlotta Cooper and Mr. Michael Bratcher; three grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family invites support of the Mrs. Evelyn Bratcher Scholarship fund at St. Matthew Christian Methodist Church located at 2944 N. 9th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53206.

