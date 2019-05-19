|
|
Bruss, Evelyn E. (Nee Rasmussen) Passed away May 15, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert. Loving mother of Barbara Tice (Jeff Anderson). Bob (Susan Chase), Mary Kay (Kenneth) Brown, and Beverly (Mike) Hansen. Dear grandmother of Alex (Liz), Jon (Megan), Anthony, and Katie. Great-grandmother of Ronan, Haven, Calum, and Evelyn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Founding member of Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held Monday May 20, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church 9741 W. Beloit Rd. Visitation Monday at Divine Lutheran Church 4:00 pm until time of services. Interment Tuesday May 21st at 10:00 am at Highland Memorial Park, please meet at the cemetery office. In lieu of flowers memorials to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019