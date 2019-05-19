Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Bruss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn E. Bruss

Notice Condolences Flowers

Evelyn E. Bruss Notice
Bruss, Evelyn E. (Nee Rasmussen) Passed away May 15, 2019 at the age of 97 years. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert. Loving mother of Barbara Tice (Jeff Anderson). Bob (Susan Chase), Mary Kay (Kenneth) Brown, and Beverly (Mike) Hansen. Dear grandmother of Alex (Liz), Jon (Megan), Anthony, and Katie. Great-grandmother of Ronan, Haven, Calum, and Evelyn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Founding member of Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held Monday May 20, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church 9741 W. Beloit Rd. Visitation Monday at Divine Lutheran Church 4:00 pm until time of services. Interment Tuesday May 21st at 10:00 am at Highland Memorial Park, please meet at the cemetery office. In lieu of flowers memorials to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline