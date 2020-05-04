Evelyn Emily Wanta
(nee Campos) passed away on May 1, 2020. She was born March 18, 1928 in Manila, The Philippines to Caroline (Drake) and Lorenzo Campos. She immigrated to Milwaukee, WI where she met and married Stephen B. Wanta. They were married for one day shy of 58 years until his death on May 31, 2005. A dentist by training, Evelyn stepped back from her career to raise their three children. She was deeply involved in church, school and community activities, as well as medical missions and fundraising for various charities. Evelyn was a vibrant, active soul who loved to travel, cook, sew and read. She is survived by: her beloved children: Larry (Dawn) Wanta, David (Virginia) Wanta and Mary (Eric) Miller Vraa; her grandchildren: Tony (Amanda) Wanta, Carrie Wanta, Andy (Lisa) Wanta and Nathan Miller; her great-grandchildren: Griffin Wanta, Rosalie Wanta and Dahlia Wanta. She is further survived by her dear brother, Lorenzo (Klara) Campos. Evelyn also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. Services will be restricted to immediate family members during this time of the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Catholic Relief Services at www.crs.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 6, 2020.