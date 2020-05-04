Evelyn Emily Wanta
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Emily Wanta

(nee Campos) passed away on May 1, 2020. She was born March 18, 1928 in Manila, The Philippines to Caroline (Drake) and Lorenzo Campos. She immigrated to Milwaukee, WI where she met and married Stephen B. Wanta. They were married for one day shy of 58 years until his death on May 31, 2005. A dentist by training, Evelyn stepped back from her career to raise their three children. She was deeply involved in church, school and community activities, as well as medical missions and fundraising for various charities. Evelyn was a vibrant, active soul who loved to travel, cook, sew and read. She is survived by: her beloved children: Larry (Dawn) Wanta, David (Virginia) Wanta and Mary (Eric) Miller Vraa; her grandchildren: Tony (Amanda) Wanta, Carrie Wanta, Andy (Lisa) Wanta and Nathan Miller; her great-grandchildren: Griffin Wanta, Rosalie Wanta and Dahlia Wanta. She is further survived by her dear brother, Lorenzo (Klara) Campos. Evelyn also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. Services will be restricted to immediate family members during this time of the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Catholic Relief Services at www.crs.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved