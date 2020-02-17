|
|
Evelyn F. Scherer
(nee Gombesky) passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2020. Born on April 15, 1943, Evie grew up in South Milwaukee, graduating from South Milwaukee High School in 1961 and then earning her degree in elementary education from UW-Milwaukee in 1965. She married Bill Scherer on January 22, 1966.
Evie and Bill began their teaching careers in Racine, with Evie teaching at Franklin Elementary; she made friends there who remained important to her for the rest of her life. Moving back to South Milwaukee she then taught at Lakeview Elementary until her children were born. After the kids were all in school, Evie returned to teaching, spending 17 years at St. Sylvester School as the learning center specialist; she had a special talent for helping students who struggled. One of Evie's greatest joys in life was her family, both raising her children and then spending time with her grandchildren.
Evie had a sharp, dry sense of humor and was often the life of the party. She was a talented self-taught chef; between cooking any kind of soup or meal, baking & decorating cakes and canning fruits & vegetables there was nothing she couldn't do in the kitchen. She also had high standards for keeping the house neat - her sons still avoid walking through her living room unless guests are visiting! Evie spent many years sewing the families' clothes and crafting holiday decorations; her macramé snowflakes are treasured keepsakes.
Evie is survived by her high-school sweetheart and loving husband of 54 years, Bill, along with her sons John (Alison) and Jason (Jaclyn) and grandchildren Jack, Vince, Lydia, and Emmaline. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa, and parents Cecil & Marie Gombesky.
Visitation with be at Molthen-Bell on Tuesday February 25 starting at 3pm with a short service at 4:30pm. A reception will follow at Pulaski Inn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Coletta of Wisconsin or the Purple Heart Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020