Evelyn G. Klug Notice
Klug, Evelyn G. (Nee Luedtke) Age 98. Passed away peacefully on April 26th. Privileged to have lived, loved and danced on the Earth long enough to be a daughter to Adolph & Rose Luedtke, wife to (the late) Robert Klug, mother to Sharon (Tom) Nyman, Jean (Greg) Behrendt, Ellyn (Chris Clark) Klug, Nancy (Richard) Kirchen, Holly (Mike) Skubal; grandma to Tim (Betsy) Nyman, Cara Behrendt, Kathryn (Michael) Fiala, Emily (Paul) Freeman, Daniel (Rowena) Kirchen, Betsy Skubal; and great-grandma to Rebecca, Mattie, Chloe, Ethan, Jack and Jordan. Blessed to have many other family members and friends. Visitation on Wednesday May 1st at Whitnall Park Lutheran Church, 5847 S Lilac Ln, Hales Corners, 53130 from 10 to 11am, followed by a funeral service at 11am. Interment to follow at Forest Home Cemetery. Memorials made to Lutheran World Relief appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 29, 2019
