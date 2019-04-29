|
Klug, Evelyn G. (Nee Luedtke) Age 98. Passed away peacefully on April 26th. Privileged to have lived, loved and danced on the Earth long enough to be a daughter to Adolph & Rose Luedtke, wife to (the late) Robert Klug, mother to Sharon (Tom) Nyman, Jean (Greg) Behrendt, Ellyn (Chris Clark) Klug, Nancy (Richard) Kirchen, Holly (Mike) Skubal; grandma to Tim (Betsy) Nyman, Cara Behrendt, Kathryn (Michael) Fiala, Emily (Paul) Freeman, Daniel (Rowena) Kirchen, Betsy Skubal; and great-grandma to Rebecca, Mattie, Chloe, Ethan, Jack and Jordan. Blessed to have many other family members and friends. Visitation on Wednesday May 1st at Whitnall Park Lutheran Church, 5847 S Lilac Ln, Hales Corners, 53130 from 10 to 11am, followed by a funeral service at 11am. Interment to follow at Forest Home Cemetery. Memorials made to Lutheran World Relief appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 29, 2019