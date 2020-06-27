Evelyn G. Pikula
Evelyn G. Pikula

Franklin - (nee Pawlowski) Evelyn entered into eternal life June 12, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward for 54 years. Loving mom of Michael (Debra), Carolyn (Randall) Martin and Alan (Donna). Loving grandma of Nicole and Justin (Fiancee, Jessica, and her daughter Kenlee) Martin, Kera Pikula, step-grandchildren Derek Opitz, Ashley (Steve) Jasinski, step-great-grandchildren Dylan, Layla and Harrison. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Marie (nee Konieczka) Pawlowski and brother Harry Pawlowski.

Evelyn enjoyed playing bingo and making her wonderful Christmas cookies. Special thanks to the amazing caregivers at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington who went above and beyond for "Evie".

Visitation Friday, June 26 from 10:00-11:00 AM at ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH - ST. HELEN CHURCH (3329 S. 10th St., Milwaukee) followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH - ST. HELEN CHURCH
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. JOHN PAUL II PARISH - ST. HELEN CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
