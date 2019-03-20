Braun, Evelyn H. (Nee Buelow) Went to her heavenly home on March 14, 2019, age 95. Dear mother of Ed Braun, Jr. and Bruce (Lori) Braun. Loving grandma of Charity (Steve) Devroy, Brittany (Dean) Klug, Camryn, Andy (Rachel) Braun, Katie (Cam) Ausen, Rachel and Jacob Braun. Great grandma of Jeremiah Devroy, Eve and Ruth Klug and Gloria Braun. Further survived by brother Harold (Marge) Buelow, brother-in-law Elmer (Joan) Braun and sister-in-law Erna (the late Don) Roenspies. Also dearly loved by many nieces, nephews and other family members and cherished friends. Evelyn attended St. John's Lutheran School in Milwaukee and graduated in the first graduating class of Rufus King High School in 1941. She was a faithful worker at Chain Belt, Usingers (over 50 years) and a dedicated volunteer at St. Matthew for many years. Evelyn most enjoyed time spent with her family and friends, cooking and baking for them, reading and doing the daily crossword puzzle. She was a faithful member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Naomi Guild and Ladies Aid. She was a very devoted wife and mother and cherished time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to Allay Hospice and to her many visitors the past months. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 8444 W. Melvina St. Milwaukee, WI on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM - 12:00 Noon. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Burial will be held privately at Pinelawn Cemetery.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary