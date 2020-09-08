1/
Evelyn H. Krause
Evelyn H. Krause

West Allis - (nee Nauertz) Passed away on September 6, 2020, at the age of 89. Evelyn is survived by her loving children; Judy (Dan) Schmidt, Mary Walters and Linda Lampe (Pete Tolkacz), 7 precious grandchildren, 17 cherished great grandchildren, 10 treasured great great grandchildren, along with many relatives and friends.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald, her children, Patricia Lipp and Thomas "Animal" Krause, sons-in-law, Thomas Lampe and Scott Walters and longtime boyfriend of Mary Walters, Don Franklin.

Evelyn worked as a cook and waitress for many years. Later, she was a school crossing guard at Jefferson Elementary School in West Allis. She loved crossing the kids. She loved her fur babies. Bingo and gambling were so much fun for her. She really liked to get out and walk.

Thank you to Dr. Munoz at VITAS Hospice and all the staff for taking such good care of our loved one.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, at HOLY ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7109 W. Orchard St., West Allis, from 11 AM until the funeral service at 12 PM. Interment at Holy Apostles Cemetery, New Berlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
HOLY ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH
SEP
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
HOLY ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
