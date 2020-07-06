Evelyn J. NeureutherGermantown - (nee Hubenthal) Passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday July 1, 2020, at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Clarence. Loving mother of Beverly Roskopf- (Earl) Warnecke and the late Alvin (Barb). Dear grandmother of Sarah (Kevin) Bastian and David (Lisa). Great-grandmother of Jackson, Jenna and Frederick. Dear sister of Elmore (Arlene) Hubenthal, Pearl (the late Wally) Ruuska and the late Burnette (the late Edwin) Schlaefer. Dear mother-in-law of the late Robert Roskopf. Further survived by nephews, a niece, step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Per Evelyn's wishes private funeral services were held.