Schmidt-Kruke, Evelyn Jane Evelyn Jane Schmidt-Kruke, loving mother, devoted wife and financial industry executive, died on March 19 in Salt Lake City. She was 100 years of age. Born on the southside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on January 5, 1919, Evelyn was a graduate of South Division High School and worked at Cutler Hammer (now Eaton Corporation) prior to her marriage. She lived and worked most of her life in various financial positions in Milwaukee, including serving as a vice president of Republic Savings and Loan until retiring with her husband Hank to Arizona in 1996. Evelyn was known for her thrift and determination to succeed at everything she pursued, lessons she learned during the Great Depression. She is survived by her son Kevin and daughter-in law Margaret Nathan Kruke of Park City, UT. She inspired all with whom she came in contact by her love of life and kindness toward others.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019