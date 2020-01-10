|
Evelyn Jane Thomas
Mum's (Mummy, Mother, Mater) life was one of miracles. The first was that of conception. Mother's parents had been advised that having a third child would be a pregnancy fraught with great risk. Their love was such that they took the risk.
Mum's mother haemorrhaged to death whilst giving birth. That Mother survived against the odds was the second miracle. Medical science was not equipped in 1925 to deal with mother's congenital heart bother. That she lived was the 3rd miracle. The medical community continued to predict Mum's imminent demise for 94-years. God had other plans,
As a little girl, detached from the family, Mum wondered into a hornets' nest whilst picking mushroom; Stung from head to toe, a mysterious woman appeared, took her to a cabin and applied a life-saving ointment. When the family sought to reward her, no trace could be found.
A few years later, again whilst on holiday, Mum suffered cramp and drowned. The same beautiful woman appeared suddenly, saved Mum's life and disappeared.
The next seven miracles involved the survival of cancer. The last cancer was such that some 22-years ago grave and headstone were purchased.
Mum was able to calm irate dogs and bellicose cats, et al, by looking them in the eye and just calmly, soothingly, talking to them as she did to people. She was never afraid of them but respected them as fellow creatures of God.
As Mrs Evelyn Jane Thomas, the beautiful American woman generated interest amongst some of the other prep- schoolboys who paid sixpence for an introduction and word about life in America. The only regular access that the 6 to 13-year-old boys had to women was that of matron and her two assistants. Her son's status at school was thus much enhanced.
With the death of father, Divine Order brought mother and son to the American southwest, sadly devoid of cowboys and 'Red Indians.'
Mother spent, ergo, most of her life in various parts of the US. She enjoyed people of all classes, religions, positions, nationalities, ages and races: they were simply fellow children of God.
Mum detested bullies, could not countenance violence, ignorance, exclusion, poverty, hunger, homelessness and all forms of discrimination: all were contrary to fair play. She sought righteousness throughout her life, always endeavouring to help those less fortunate. Hence, Mother could not abide anyone of any position who sought to take advantage of others.
Mum's joie de vivre was expressed through art, music, fashion and design. The symphony, ballet, opera, theatre, cinema, museums, the botanical gardens and fine dinning offered great joy. Trees, flowers, butterflies and waterfalls were a matter of bliss.
Works of literature and poetry, religious books and mysteries exceeding 100 filled the shelves of her bookcase. The greatest of all, The Daily Word offered her daily hope, inspiration and direction. Both practically and as a hobby, Mum much enjoyed cooking and baking. Her chocolate pudding and chocolate -nut biscuits were a favourite of many.
The last miracle transpired when Mum crossed the stream to join her family, grandsons and great grandson and friends, now at rest, her dream that is life complete.
Quintessentially a member of that beautiful status known as motherhood, she was characterised, like all others of this special group, by her self-sacrifice, good form and sagacious advice. She was simply: Mum.
Visitation at THE FUNERAL HOME Thursday, January 16, 2020 beginning at 4PM. Funeral Service at 5PM, with visitation continued until 7PM. Interment at Arlington Park Cemetery, 4141 S. 27th Street, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 9:30AM. Please meet inside the Cemetery gates by 9:15AM.
REQUIESCAT IN PACE
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020