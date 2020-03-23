|
Evelyn June Benjamin
Glendale, WI - Nee Burris Passed away peacefully at her home on March 20, 2020 at the age of 86 years.
Evelyn was born on May 23, 1933 to Ira and Maggie Burris in Coalmont, IN, the youngest of their 12 children. After graduating from high school, Evelyn moved to Joliet, IL where she worked as a telephone operator.
She married Anthony "Tony" Benjamin on May 12, 1956 in Joliet, IL. Together they raised four children: Rick, Mary, Nancy, and Jenny. Evelyn was a wonderful stay-at-home mom and later worked as a housekeeper at St. Joseph's Hospital in Joliet where she retired. Evelyn and Tony were active members of St. Jude's Parish in New Lenox, IL.
Evelyn was preceded in death by many of her dearest loved ones: her parents, her siblings, many of her in-laws, her "Club" friends, including her beloved Godmother Angie Hulbert, and many nieces and nephews. She lovingly cared for her husband Tony for many years following a debilitating stroke until his death in 2008. She felt grateful to have had so many wonderful people in her life, and this gratitude and her strong faith saw her through these tremendous losses.
Evelyn is survived by her children Rick Benjamin of San Diego, CA, Mary (Scott) Sandy of Phoenix, AZ, Nancy (Dan) Gapinski of Glendale, WI, and Jenny Benjamin of Milwaukee, WI and by her niece, Janice Anderson of New Lenox, IL who she would forget was not one of her own kids. She is also survived by her great joys, her grandchildren: Joshua Benjamin, Joseph and Kate Sandy, Ben and Zoe Gapinski, and Sophia, Maggie, and Ally Ruth Smith.
Evelyn lived her life with an abundance of love and a generosity of spirit that built community wherever she went. There was a sweetness about her that drew children in, and she was an adopted grandmother to many, which delighted her. The potica and creampuffs she lovingly made were as sweet as her nature.
The family thanks Dr. Bivins and the team at Highland Family Health in Mequon for their compassionate care in her life and Horizon Hospice for their compassionate care at the time of her death. The family appreciates the support of the Wisconsin IRIS Program in helping Evelyn to have care in her own home. Private services will be held at Resurrection Cemetery on March 25th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank or order from a local restaurant in her honor. This is in keeping with her limitless giving spirit as she certainly never let anyone leave her home with an empty stomach.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020