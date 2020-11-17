1/1
Evelyn Kirchner
1928 - 2020
Evelyn Kirchner

Washington Island - Evelyn (nee, Casper) Kirchner, of Washington Island, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

She was born February 15, 1928 in Milwaukee, daughter of the late John Sr. and Agnes (Riepl) Casper. Evelyn graduated from St. Mary's Academy before accepting a position at Wisconsin Bell, where she worked until her retirement in 1982.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Peggy (Roger) Sager, Kristine (Richard) Hoiland, Duane (JoAnn), Richard (Michaeline), Dale (Candis), Mary and Cynthia; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Ray (Ginny), Jerome (Sharon), Donald (Joyce), and Allan "Mike" (Pat); sisters, Patricia (Lloyd) Busby, Marianne (Paul) Luzniewski, Barbara (the late William) Karczewski, Alice (the late Eddie) Misko, and Marquerite (the late Greg) Kramlich; and brother-in-law, Harry Wroblewski.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Sr. and Agnes Casper; husband, Herbert Sr.; son, Herbert Kirchner Jr. two great-grandchildren; four brothers; and two sisters.

Evelyn's life will be honored with a memorial service on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Trueblood Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on Washington Island. A memorial service will be held in Milwaukee at a later date.

To view Evelyn's complete obituary or leave expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of her, please visit her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Trueblood Performing Arts Center (TPAC)
Funeral services provided by
Casperson Funeral Home - Sister Bay
10708 N. Bay Shore Drive -
Sister Bay, WI 54234
920-854-4123
