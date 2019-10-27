|
|
Evelyn L. Preuss
Waukesha - (Nee Walter) October 26, 2019, age 96. Loving wife of the late Harvey. Dear mother of Susan. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 29 from 4:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Evelyn along with her husband were the owners of Harvey O. Preuss Florist.
Flowers would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019