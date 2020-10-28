Evelyn M. Barth
(nee Boie) October 27, 2020, age 102. Beloved wife of the late Harold E. Dear mother of Carolynn Fish, James Barth and Debbie (Paul) Puttmann. Special niece Jan Coltrin. Further loved by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her children Susan (Dick) Howarth and Bruce Barth, her sister Alberta Addison and her brother Almond Boie.
Private Family Services. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Memorials to Elm Grove Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.