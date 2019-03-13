Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Evelyn M. Galligan

Galligan, Evelyn M. (Nee Faussner) Born into Eternal Life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Went home to her sweetie of 54 years, the late John "Jack" W. Galligan. She will be remembered, loved and dearly missed by her daughter Jean (Alec) Ollson and will always be a very proud grandmother of Sarah and Matthew (Holly) Ollson. She will further be remembered by her sister-in-law Mary Benson and Elaine Galligan, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Evelyn will be missed by her many bridge club members and by her good friends at Serafino Square. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14 at MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL, 7000 W. Lisbon Ave., Milwaukee, from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM, followed immediately by a reception for family and friends. Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery where she will be place next to her beloved husband, Jack. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Evelyn's name to a or Masses are deeply appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
