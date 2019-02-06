|
|
Griebling, Evelyn M. (Nee Bach) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, age 91. Cherished wife of William J. Griebling for 68 years. Loving Mom of Gayle (Tom) Smith, Steve and Terry (Chris) Griebling. Beloved Grandma of Rebekah (Travis) Schaefer, Sarah (Jonathan) Beaudoin, the late Jeremy, Jenelle (Josh) Griebling, Cody (Molly), Kelsey and Conor "Lance Corporal" Griebling. Proud Great Grandma of Adam, Noah, Evangeline, Harrison, Brianna and Knox. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 8, 2019, 11-11:45AM. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in honor of Evelyn Griebling to Community Memorial Foundation, W180N8085 Townhall Road, Menomonee Falls, WI, 53051.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019