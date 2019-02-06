Services
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Griebling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. Griebling

Notice Condolences

Evelyn M. Griebling Notice
Griebling, Evelyn M. (Nee Bach) Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, age 91. Cherished wife of William J. Griebling for 68 years. Loving Mom of Gayle (Tom) Smith, Steve and Terry (Chris) Griebling. Beloved Grandma of Rebekah (Travis) Schaefer, Sarah (Jonathan) Beaudoin, the late Jeremy, Jenelle (Josh) Griebling, Cody (Molly), Kelsey and Conor "Lance Corporal" Griebling. Proud Great Grandma of Adam, Noah, Evangeline, Harrison, Brianna and Knox. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 8, 2019, 11-11:45AM. Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated in honor of Evelyn Griebling to Community Memorial Foundation, W180N8085 Townhall Road, Menomonee Falls, WI, 53051.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now