|
|
Kebert, Evelyn M (Nee Wroblewski) Found peace February 12, 2019 at the age of 93. Dear mother of Chris (Gary) Horvath, and Mark (Linda). Dear grandmother of Magin, Jennifer, Camden, and Drew. Dear great grandmother of George E Gilmore. Memorial visitation Sunday, February 24, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (3774 E Underwood Ave Cudahy) from 1 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3PM. To receive this obit/directions text 1834986 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019