Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Kebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. Kebert

Notice Condolences Flowers

Evelyn M. Kebert Notice
Kebert, Evelyn M (Nee Wroblewski) Found peace February 12, 2019 at the age of 93. Dear mother of Chris (Gary) Horvath, and Mark (Linda). Dear grandmother of Magin, Jennifer, Camden, and Drew. Dear great grandmother of George E Gilmore. Memorial visitation Sunday, February 24, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (3774 E Underwood Ave Cudahy) from 1 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3PM. To receive this obit/directions text 1834986 to 414-301-6422.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now