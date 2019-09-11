Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH
16000 W. National Ave.
New Berlin, WI
Evelyn M. Schick

Evelyn M. Schick
Evelyn M. Schick

New Berlin - Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Robert and the late John. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 12-12:45 PM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 PM. Private inurnment at Holy Apostles Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
