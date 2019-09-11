|
|
Evelyn M. Schick
New Berlin - Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of Robert and the late John. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, 16000 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 12-12:45 PM, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 PM. Private inurnment at Holy Apostles Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019