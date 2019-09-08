Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:45 PM
WAUWATOSA BIBLE CHURCH
2200 N. 67th St.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
WAUWATOSA BIBLE CHURCH
2200 N. 67th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Wing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. "Evie" Wing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn M. "Evie" Wing Notice
Evelyn M. Wing "Evie"

Wauwatosa - (nee Strom) Evie went Home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of Leroy for 49 years. Loving mother of Joanne (the late Paul) Pelczynski, Toni (Tony) Bialas, Pauline (Jim) Herda and Charmaine (the late Lee) Zube. Proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Donald (Cloma) Strom. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bertha Strom and siblings, Edith (the late Adolph "Murphy") Szymkowiak, Arthur (Barbara) Strom and Charlotte (the late Bob) Dryja.

Special thank you to therapists Ashley, Brianna and Jen; aides, Sarah, Georgia and Denise and to the staff at Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate and attentive care given to Evie.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, at WAUWATOSA BIBLE CHURCH, 2200 N. 67th St., from 10 AM-12:45 PM, followed by the funeral service at 1 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Research Hospital would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline