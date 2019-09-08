|
Evelyn M. Wing "Evie"
Wauwatosa - (nee Strom) Evie went Home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of Leroy for 49 years. Loving mother of Joanne (the late Paul) Pelczynski, Toni (Tony) Bialas, Pauline (Jim) Herda and Charmaine (the late Lee) Zube. Proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Donald (Cloma) Strom. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bertha Strom and siblings, Edith (the late Adolph "Murphy") Szymkowiak, Arthur (Barbara) Strom and Charlotte (the late Bob) Dryja.
Special thank you to therapists Ashley, Brianna and Jen; aides, Sarah, Georgia and Denise and to the staff at Zilber Family Hospice for their compassionate and attentive care given to Evie.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, at WAUWATOSA BIBLE CHURCH, 2200 N. 67th St., from 10 AM-12:45 PM, followed by the funeral service at 1 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Research Hospital would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019