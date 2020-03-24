Services
Evelyn Manthei Notice
Evelyn Manthei

(Nee Helinski) Found peace March 21, 2020 at age 85. Beloved wife of the late Elmer Manthei. Loving mother of Amy Ray, Judy (Mike) Picchiottino, and Bonnie (Jimmie) Schmutz. Dear grandmother of Jennifer Ray, the late Jason Picchiottino, Tanya (Steve) Kroll, and Bryan Ray. Great-grandmother of Aria Kroll. Sister of Earl (Jean) Helinski. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private services will be held at Highland Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
