Evelyn Marie Sheridan
On Friday, January 31, 2020, Evelyn Marie Sheridan passed away at the age of 81.
Evelyn was born July 16, 1938 in Milwaukee, WI to J. Emmet and Evelyn (Schwab) Sheridan.
Evelyn was a member of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary from 1960 to 1972. After leaving the order, she was a teacher in Milwaukee public and Archdiocesan schools. Following retirement, she worked at Manor Park Senior Center and later volunteered at the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI.
Evelyn loved her dogs, Murphy and Murphy, her family, her community and the friends she met through her teaching and volunteer work. She enjoyed bird-watching, embroidery, rug making and collecting stamps and keepsakes sent to her by nieces, nephews and former students. She especially loved her volunteer work, and found great fulfillment in working at Zilber Hospice.
Evelyn was predeceased by her parents and her brother the Rev. Michael P. Sheridan, S.J. She is survived by her brother, Robert and his wife Margaret Sheridan of Yonkers, NY, as well as 7 nieces and nephews and 8 great-nephews.
Friends may remember her by being kind to one another, working for racial understanding and contributing to their favorite causes.
Visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 from 10:00 - 10:45 AM, at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd, Milwaukee, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or Aurora Zilber Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020