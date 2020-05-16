Evelyn Mary Forsea
Born to Eternal Life on May 12, 2020 at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late George. Caring mother of Dale (Cathy), Judith (James) Lynch, and Russell. Dear grandmother of Ryan Lynch, Patrick (Brittany) Lynch, and Kimberly (David) Geschke. Great-grandmother of Arlo, Desmond, and Sophia. Sister of Clarence (Joan) Misialek. Predeceased by siblings and survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Private Services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 16 to May 17, 2020.