|
|
Evelyn Nuzum Brocher
Sacramento, CA - Aged 94, Evelyn died peacefully on Oct. 28, 2019 at Sacramento, CA. Evelyn was survived by daughters Kathryn (Joseph) Van Sickle, of Sacramento, Susan (Joseph) Krall, and son Thomas, of South San Francisco; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four nephews and three nieces. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Donald, in 2016; her sister, Priscilla Peterson, in 1999; and a son, Timothy, in 1969. Donations in her memory may be made either to the staff at Carlton Senior Living, 1071 Fulton Ave., Sacramento, CA 95825, or to the Schlitz Audubon Nature Preserve, 1111 E. Brown Deer Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53217. Funeral arrangements were handled by East Lawn, Andrews & Greilich Mortuary, Sacramento.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019