Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
1441 W. Oakwood Rd
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
1441 W. Oakwood Rd
Oak Creek, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Shea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn O. Shea

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn O. Shea Notice
Shea, Evelyn O. (Nee Willms) Born to Eternal Life on July 31, 2019 at the age of 90. She is reunited with her beloved husband, James. Loving mother of the late Gregory (Patricia), Kathleen (Robert) Siegel and James L. Jr. (Elizabeth). Grandmother to Ryan (Elizabeth), Jason (Nicky), Christopher Siegel, Melissa (Peter) Owen and Erika Wotnoske. Great-grandmother to Nathaniel and Emmalyn Owen. Further survived by her sister-in-law Arlene, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. A woman of strong faith and an active lifelong member of St. Stephen's Church, she enjoyed volunteering with the church, and numerous organizations over her lifetime. Evelyn was a simple woman who gave all to everyone and never asked for anything in return. Her sweet disposition was visible through her final days. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Meadowmere, Mitchell Manor and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. Memorials to St. Stephen's Church or . Visitation will be at St. Stephen Catholic Church (1441 W. Oakwood Rd., Oak Creek) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at church at 11:00AM. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline