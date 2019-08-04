|
Shea, Evelyn O. (Nee Willms) Born to Eternal Life on July 31, 2019 at the age of 90. She is reunited with her beloved husband, James. Loving mother of the late Gregory (Patricia), Kathleen (Robert) Siegel and James L. Jr. (Elizabeth). Grandmother to Ryan (Elizabeth), Jason (Nicky), Christopher Siegel, Melissa (Peter) Owen and Erika Wotnoske. Great-grandmother to Nathaniel and Emmalyn Owen. Further survived by her sister-in-law Arlene, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. A woman of strong faith and an active lifelong member of St. Stephen's Church, she enjoyed volunteering with the church, and numerous organizations over her lifetime. Evelyn was a simple woman who gave all to everyone and never asked for anything in return. Her sweet disposition was visible through her final days. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Meadowmere, Mitchell Manor and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. Memorials to St. Stephen's Church or . Visitation will be at St. Stephen Catholic Church (1441 W. Oakwood Rd., Oak Creek) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at church at 11:00AM. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019