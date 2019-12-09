Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Novohradsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn P. Mervosh Novohradsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn P. Mervosh Novohradsky Notice
Evelyn P. Mervosh Novohradsky

Milwaukee - Evelyn found peace on Saturday, December 7 at the age of 49 (actual 72 on October 27). Loving mother of three wonderful daughters, Nadine (Paul) Weske, Noleta (Mark) Jansen and in passing now joins Noreen Novohradsky. Proud grandmother of Elise and Elliot Weske. Youngest sister of Mildred L. Mervosh, Karen Albiniak and the late Cheryl Francour. Preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Mildred P. Mervosh. Dear friend of Peggy Fenske.

Evelyn enjoyed 25 years working with customers at Pick 'n Save at Market Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Riverwest Food Pantry. A special thank you to the staff at Froedtert's Hope Clinic and radiation department who helped create our team. Thank you to Horizon Hospice for bringing comfort when our star grew tired. Always "UP UP UP!"

Visitation is Thursday, December 12 from 5 to 7 PM, followed by a memorial service at 7 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home, Shorewood. Private interment.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline