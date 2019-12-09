|
Evelyn P. Mervosh Novohradsky
Milwaukee - Evelyn found peace on Saturday, December 7 at the age of 49 (actual 72 on October 27). Loving mother of three wonderful daughters, Nadine (Paul) Weske, Noleta (Mark) Jansen and in passing now joins Noreen Novohradsky. Proud grandmother of Elise and Elliot Weske. Youngest sister of Mildred L. Mervosh, Karen Albiniak and the late Cheryl Francour. Preceded in death by her parents, Simon and Mildred P. Mervosh. Dear friend of Peggy Fenske.
Evelyn enjoyed 25 years working with customers at Pick 'n Save at Market Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Riverwest Food Pantry. A special thank you to the staff at Froedtert's Hope Clinic and radiation department who helped create our team. Thank you to Horizon Hospice for bringing comfort when our star grew tired. Always "UP UP UP!"
Visitation is Thursday, December 12 from 5 to 7 PM, followed by a memorial service at 7 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home, Shorewood. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019