|
|
|
Evelyn "Evie" Parker
Milwaukee - After living a full and blessed life of 95 years, this strong, kind and amazing woman peacefully went to heaven on August 30, 2019. Her five daughters, Diane (the late Gary) Prange; Jill (San Juan) Garcia; Sharon (Thomas) McCartan; Karen Orlovitz (Carl Trapp) and Joy (Howard) Schmidt will miss her every day but know she is happy to be in heaven with God, her husband Merrill "Ace" and many other family members.
She loved her 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who will miss her smile and laugh. She was also especially close to her sister, Eileen Sallmann and her niece, Barbra Hughes.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 4 from 5PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 20851 W. Main St; Lannon. Evie will be privately laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019