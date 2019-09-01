Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
20851 W. Main St
Lannon, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church,
20851 W. Main St
Lannon, WI
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn "Evie" Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn "Evie" Parker Notice
Parker, Evelyn "Evie" (Nee Grap) After living a full and blessed life of 95 years, this strong, kind and amazing woman peacefully went to heaven on August 30, 2019. Her five daughters, Diane (the late Gary) Prange; Jill (San Juan) Garcia; Sharon (Thomas) McCartan; Karen Orlovitz (Carl Trapp) and Joy (Howard) Schmidt will miss her every day but know she is happy to be in heaven with God, her husband Merrill "Ace" and many other family members. She loved her 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren who will miss her smile and laugh. She was also especially close to her sister, Eileen Sallmann and her niece, Barbra Hughes. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 4 from 5PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH; 20851 W. Main St; Lannon. Evie will be privately laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline