Paschen, Evelyn April 13, 2019, age 85, of Mequon. Loving wife of James Paschen. Dear mother of Steven (Paulette) Paschen and Janet (Steven) Ste. Marie. Adoring grandmother of Monica and Linda Ste. Marie. Caring sister of Charlotte (the late Harvey) Mirman. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral services 1 PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun, 2020 W. Brown Deer Rd., River Hills. Interment Anshai Lebowitz Cemetery, 326 S. Hawley Rd., Milwaukee. Memorials to Jewish Community Food Pantry 6255 N Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, WI 53217.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019