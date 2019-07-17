|
|
Kasel, Evelyn S. "Lynn" (Nee Karpinski) Went home to the Lord on Thursday, July 11, 2019, age 88. Loving wife of the late Robert for 63 years. Dear mother of Robert Jr. (Susan), Kenneth and Debra (Jeffrey) Welter. Preceded in death by son Bryan. Thoughtful grandmother of Kyle, Shawn, Ryan fiance Anggie Katzman, and Elizabeth Welter and great-grandmother of Adeline, Kathryn and Kayla. Visitation at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., Milwaukee on Friday, July 19, 2019, 9-10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to St. Matthias Church. Evelyn worked as a bank teller for 30 years at First WI Bank. She will be remembered for her cooking, baking, love of ballroom dancing, gardening, travel and her love of animals.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019