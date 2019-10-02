|
|
Evelyn S. Mravik (Nee Stodola formerly Beniak)
Evelyn Mravik peacefully entered Eternal Life at age 99 on Sept. 26, 2019 in Milwaukee, WI. Born in Cudahy, WI in 1920, she graduated from Cudahy High School in 1938. Evelyn excelled in math, music and home economics, and had exceptional typing and shorthand skills, which allowed her to successfully perform secretarial work for 30 years at Wisconsin Electric Co., the Federal Office of Price Administration (OPA), Banner Lumber Co., the Cudahy High School Guidance Dept. and several other businesses.
In 1940 she married the love of her life Edward Beniak, with whom she had two children. A WWII veteran, Edward died from cancer in 1961. Seven years later, Evelyn married Michael Mravik, Jr., a building contractor, and moved from Cudahy to Greenfield, WI.
Throughout her life, Evelyn was humble, kind, caring, polite and a pleasure to talk with, having been gifted with strong mental faculties. She was immediately well liked by people of all ages who met her. She loved learning and enjoyed a vast variety of interests and skills, including word puzzles, sheepshead, college and professional sports, piano and organ, gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, cooking, baking, eggery, ceramics, woodworking and more. According to her daughter, growing up with Evelyn was like growing up with Martha Stewart, a tough act to follow!
In addition to her daughter, Barbara Beniak, Evelyn will be dearly missed by her son, Thomas and his wife Judy, of North Oaks, MN and grandchildren Alexander (Brittany) and Larissa Beniak, both of Minneapolis, MN. Evelyn also was much beloved by her sister Betty Hawkins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Frances (Snobl) Stodola, who immigrated to WI from Czechoslovakia; her second husband Michael; her other sister Frances and brother-in-law Stanley Lastufka.
Private services were held. Burial will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy, WI. Those who wish to honor Evelyn may send donations to , Milwaukee Rescue Mission, or St. Mary Catholic Faith Community in Hales Corners, WI.
The family expresses great gratitude to all the staff and medical personnel who provided vital, compassionate care to Evelyn at Froedtert Hospital, Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community, and St. Camillus Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2019