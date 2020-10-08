1/1
Evelyn T. Kayser
Evelyn T. Kayser

Saint Francis - (nee Hirt) Born To Eternal Life On Wednesday, October 6, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving wife of the late Donald A. Kayser for 41 years. Beloved sister of Sr. Anita Hirt, Frances (the late William) Haidler, Marcella Hirt, Raymond Hirt, Leah (the late Stan) Sladek and Imelda (the late Donald) Wozniak. Evelyn is preceded in death by her siblings Joseph Hirt, Marie Fischer, Margery Hirt, Donald Hirt and her parents John and Margaret Hirt. Evelyn is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held. The family would like to thank the staff of Aurora At Home-Zilber Family Hospice for their loving care of Evie. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Aurora At Home-Zilber Family Hospice is appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
