Everett R. Retzer
Mequon - Passed away peacefully, Sunday January 19, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving father of Mark (Spring) Gierach. Proud grandpa of Brian and Amanda Gierach. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Everett worked as Police Officer in Shorewood and retired for the Mequon Police Department and Also served his country as a Proud Marine.
Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday January 24th 10-11 AM. Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment Pinelawn Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020