Everette Orville Crass
Land O' Lakes - Everette Orville Crass, age 89, a resident of Land O' Lakes, WI died on Wednesday June 10, 2020. He was born in West Bend, WI on June 14, 1930 to Joseph and Edna Crass.
Everette graduated from Phelps High School. He married Dora on February 18, 1955 in Phelps, WI. Everette served in the US Army during the Korean War. He also worked for many years as a barber and spent a lot of time doing outdoor work. He enjoyed storytelling, hunting, fishing and gardening. Everette was a member of the American Legion in Land O' Lakes and the Ely Memorial Church.
Everette was preceded in death by his wife: Dora; daughter: Jackie; son: Paul; parents: Joseph and Edna; sisters: Florence Crass, Gladys Lechner, Loraine Krause, Edna Peters, Helen Cook, Esther Koenig; brothers: Wilmer Crass, Carlos Crass, Russell Crass, Joseph Crass Jr, William Crass, Roy Crass, Ray Crass Orville Crass, Merlin Crass, Donald Crass, Phillip Crass and Bruce Crass.
Everette is survived by his children: Leroy (Tracy) Crass of Eagle River, Carrel (Robin) Coffen of Minocqua, Dean Crass; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.