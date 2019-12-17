|
F. Adella Fleck
F. Adella Fleck, nee Reiter (1931-2019). Age 88, she was born on June 17, 1931 in Homer Township, IL. She died on December 16, 2019 in Franklin, Wisconsin. She was the second eldest child to Ralph and Florence (nee Olson) Reiter. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Fleck Vincent (Greendale, WI); one sister, Arlene Connell (Sun City, FL); her daughter-in-law, Jennie C. Fleck (Tucson, AZ); four granddaughters, Michelle Powers, Jaclyn Lane, Lisa Vincent, and Nicole Fleck; six grandchildren, twelve nieces, eight nephews and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Fleck (Tucson, AZ); her parents, Ralph and Florence Olson Reiter; brothers Ralph A. and Glenn "Doc" Reiter and sisters Gloria Morgan and Joyce Macon; nieces Kathy Hewitt and Teresa Macon and nephew Jim Weeks.
Adella was active in her community, in professional and social groups. She retired as a Personnel Manager from PPG Industries. She enjoyed time spent with family, travelling and was an art enthusiast.
Visitation Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Goodale Memorial Chapel 912 S. Hamilton St., Lockport, IL 60441, from 11 am to 1 pm with a funeral service beginning at 1 pm. Interment to follow at Lockport Cemetery, 518 Madison St, Lockport, IL 60441. (815-838-1533)
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019