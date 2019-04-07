|
|
Sanborn, F. Joyce (Nee Jarchow) Called home to the Lord, Thursday April 4, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving mother of Craig (Terri), Mark (Tricia) and the late Brian. Proud grandma of 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Dorothy Mae, Dolores (Earl), Raymond (Mary Ann) and the late LeRose. Also loved by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Monday April 8th 10 AM- 11:00 AM. Funeral Service 11:15 AM. Interment Graceland Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019