Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of the Immaculate Conception
1023 E. Russell Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
The Church of the Immaculate Conception
1023 E. Russell Ave
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for F. Connerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Patricia Connerton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. Patricia Connerton Notice
F. Patricia Connerton

Milwaukee - (nee Welbey) Born to Eternal Life on Friday, January 24, 2020. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Connerton. Loving mother of Tom (Mary), Patrick (Louise), Daniel (Pam), the late Mark, Mary (William) Gabrich, the late John (Melissa) and Kurt (Dawn). Cherished grandmother of Patrick Jr. and Michael; Katie and Carole; Mark Jr., Christopher, Robert and William; Jamie and Laurie; Alyssa; Keely and Emily. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, family members and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4 -8 PM. Prayer vigil at 7 PM. Visitation also Friday from 10-11 AM at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1023 E. Russell Ave. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.

Pat worked for over 30 years with the School Sisters of St. Francis as a Telecommunications Manager at Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Hospital, retiring at the age of 71. She enjoyed the magic of Christmas and will be fondly remembered for her cheesecake cupcakes. A special thank you to Judy for sharing with Pat so many travel memories. Our family is very appreciative of the compassionate, tender and loving care that our mom received at Elizabeth Residence in Franklin and the support of Heartland Hospice. If desired, memorials maybe made to Pat's favorite charity The School Sisters of St. Francis.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline