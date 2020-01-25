|
F. Patricia Connerton
Milwaukee - (nee Welbey) Born to Eternal Life on Friday, January 24, 2020. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Connerton. Loving mother of Tom (Mary), Patrick (Louise), Daniel (Pam), the late Mark, Mary (William) Gabrich, the late John (Melissa) and Kurt (Dawn). Cherished grandmother of Patrick Jr. and Michael; Katie and Carole; Mark Jr., Christopher, Robert and William; Jamie and Laurie; Alyssa; Keely and Emily. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, family members and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4 -8 PM. Prayer vigil at 7 PM. Visitation also Friday from 10-11 AM at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, 1023 E. Russell Ave. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Pat worked for over 30 years with the School Sisters of St. Francis as a Telecommunications Manager at Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Hospital, retiring at the age of 71. She enjoyed the magic of Christmas and will be fondly remembered for her cheesecake cupcakes. A special thank you to Judy for sharing with Pat so many travel memories. Our family is very appreciative of the compassionate, tender and loving care that our mom received at Elizabeth Residence in Franklin and the support of Heartland Hospice. If desired, memorials maybe made to Pat's favorite charity The School Sisters of St. Francis.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020