|
|
Wallace, F Scott Francis Scott Wallace (68) peacefully passed away 2/12/2019 in Arizona. Born in Milwaukee, WI. Son of Catherine and James LeRoy Wallace (both deceased) Husband of Karla Wallace (Wollslair) Father to Jaime (Perry Zweber) and Kyle (Katie, nee Unrath). Brother of James (Cynthia), William (Suzie), Kitty (William Schwartz), Jack (Colleen), and Robert. Proud Grandpa to 4 little darlings. Celebration of Life 7/5/2019 at Cataro's in West Allis 5-9pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2019