Fabian Guzman

Fabian GuzmanMilwaukee - Was taken unexpectedly on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at age 16. Lovingly survived by his bonus parents Diana Aguirre and Miguel Cadena as well as his biological parents Donnalisa Wilke and Bayron Guzman. Cherished brother of Alejandro Aguirre, his "twin" Karina Cadena, Bella Guzman, Leonidas Guzman, Ulysses Guzman, Santiago Cadena and Kataleya Cadena. He will be remembered and missed by other siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends especially his best friend Tre. He is preceded in death by his grandma Julia Lacayo.Fabian was passionate about music, a love he shared and inherited from his uncles. He was a over protective brother to his siblings and loved spending time with family. His positive energy and kind soul brought light and happiness to many.Visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral Home - Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9AM until time of service at 12 noon. The visitation is open to all who knew him. Friends are welcome to bring a red rose in remembrance of Fabian.