1/1
Faith A. Schoen
1946 - 2020
Faith A. Schoen

October 24, 1946 - August 21, 2020

Faith Ann Schoen, age 73 of Caledonia, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee.

Faith was born on October 24, 1946 in Marinette, WI, daughter of the late Edmund D. and Mildred M. (Nee: Huber) Zeratsky. She was educated in the schools of Marinette.

Faith was diagnosed with diabetes at age forty-five. After being on dialysis for nearly seven years, she received a call for a kidney transplant. The transplant took place on February 9th 2013. Faith was strong and brave, enduring several years of medical challenges. Lloyd was devoted in the daily care of Faith with unwavering support and encouragement throughout her journey.

Faith is survived by her loving husband Lloyd, her daughters; Stacy M. Schoen, Toni L. Schoen, granddaughter; Alexandria L. Carter, grandson-in-law; Allan Carter, and her sister; Karen M. (Reggie) Zeratsky-Neal.

Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary with memorial service times.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
