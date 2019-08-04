|
Hench, Faith H. (Nee Rotta) Found peace on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Ward for 57 years. Loving mom of Michael Hench, Susan (Kenneth Brandt) Hench-Brandt, and Nancy Hench. Grandma of Mindy, Randy, Vicki (Adric), and Elijah. Further survived by 7 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Faith was a graduate of Marquette University and achieved a career as a Physical Therapist for 37 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM at ST. ADALBERT CEMETERY CHAPEL, CHAPEL OF HOPE, 3801 S. 6th Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Froedtert & the Medical College Clinical Cancer Center appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1853969 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019