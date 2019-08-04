Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. ADALBERT CEMETERY CHAPEL, CHAPEL OF HOPE
3801 S. 6th Street
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ADALBERT CEMETERY CHAPEL, CHAPEL OF HOPE
3801 S. 6th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faith Hench
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith H. Hench

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faith H. Hench Notice
Hench, Faith H. (Nee Rotta) Found peace on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the age of 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Ward for 57 years. Loving mom of Michael Hench, Susan (Kenneth Brandt) Hench-Brandt, and Nancy Hench. Grandma of Mindy, Randy, Vicki (Adric), and Elijah. Further survived by 7 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Faith was a graduate of Marquette University and achieved a career as a Physical Therapist for 37 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, from 10:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM at ST. ADALBERT CEMETERY CHAPEL, CHAPEL OF HOPE, 3801 S. 6th Street. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Froedtert & the Medical College Clinical Cancer Center appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1853969 to 414-301-6422

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
jsonline