Faith H. Ladwig

Ladwig, Faith H. (Nee Holtz) Of Pewaukee found peace with her devoted daughter by her side on Fri. Aug. 2, 2019 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 82. She was born in Milwaukee the only child of Alfred and Hildegard Holtz. Faith was an avid Wisconsin Badger fan and cherished her beloved dog, Cody. She was a longtime employee of EMC Insurance Co. in Brookfield. Faith was a dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a strong woman of God and she truly fit her name, Faith. She was a loyal and trusted friend to all she met and she loved her family dearly. Loving mother of Christine (Douglas) Strzalko and David Ladwig. Dear grandma of Ryan and Emily Strzalko and Ashlyn Ladwig and great-grandmother of Saylor. Also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James D. Ladwig and her grandson David Ladwig. Visitation will be held on Tues., Aug. 6th, from 12 PM until the 1:30 PM funeral service at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 13445 W. Hampton Rd., Brookfield. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the .

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
