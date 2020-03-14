Resources
Fannie (nee Radelj) Smole

West Allis - Passed to Eternal Life Friday March 13, 2020, age 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Mathew. Dear mother of Mathew (Barbara) and James (Barbara) Smole. Loving grandmother of Aubri, Mathew, Brittany and Benjamin. Great grandmother of Mathew, Baily, Lynx, Alaina, Satori and Aiden. Sister of the late Olga Markowitz. Sister-in law of Robert (Amalia) and Rudolph Smole. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends. Visitation Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home-West Allis, 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 6 PM. Private interment Highland Memorial Park. Member of SNPJ Badger #584, Slovenian Union of America Branch # 43, USPEH Society and Slovenian Retirees. A special thank you to the dedicated compassionate and professional staffs at Brookdale Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Slovenian Union of America or the SNPJ Scholarship Fund appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
